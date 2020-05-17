Buhari receives herbal remedy for COVID-19 from Madagascar

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a herbal remedy for the COVID-19 from Madagascar. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, announced this on Saturday in a series of tweets.

According to Mr Garba, samples of the native remedy were brought by the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Embalo. However, he noted that President Buhari reiterated that all necessary procedures will be put in place before allowing traditional or any new medicines to be administered on Nigerians.

“We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification. I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions,” Buhari was quoted to have said.