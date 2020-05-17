Nigeria records 176 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now 5,621

Nigeria has recorded 176 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5,621. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this late Saturday.

Of the new cases, 95 are confirmed to be in Lagos, 31 in Oyo, while 11 are in the FCT, Abuja. Also, eight each are in Niger and Borno states, six in Jigawa, four in Kaduna, three in Anambra, two each in Edo, Rivers, Nasarawa and Bauchi and one each in Benue and Zamfara.

The agency also noted that the number of recovered cases had jumped from 1,320 on Friday to 1,472, while the death toll increased by five, to 176.