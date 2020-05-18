Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action with a win

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich comfortably beat Union Berlin in another strange game as the league’s return continued during the coronavirus pandemic. It has been allowed to restart without fans, most people off the pitch wearing masks and muted goal celebrations.

Robert Lewandowski gave the champions the lead with a penalty – his 40th goal in 34 Bayern games this season. And Benjamin Pavard headed in a late second from Joshua Kimmich’s corner. Saturday’s games gave us an indication of what football will look like for the foreseeable future, as the Bundesliga became the first elite league to return.

And it was more of the same on Sunday, with substitutes and coaches socially distancing on the bench – including using the front rows of the otherwise empty stands. The footballs were disinfected by ball boys and left in certain spots around the pitch, rather than handing them directly to the players.

Even goal celebrations were mostly done without embracing, although Pavard hugged David Alaba after his late goal.