Gov. Lalong inaugurates 13-Man COVID-19 Research Team

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has constituted a 13-member Research Team on COVID-19 and other infectious to find a solution to COVID-19 challenges. Governor Lalong While inaugurating the Research Team Monday 18th May 2020, at the Banquet Hall, Old Government House, the Governor gave them one-week to present a proposal.

According to Lalong in view of the ravaging nature of COVID-19, it has become necessary to adopt evolving home-grown solutions to health challenges in his state. “Our generation is facing difficult times, we have had to deal with many infectious diseases in the past but we have not been confronted with anything like Coronavirus pandemic in recent history”.

According to the Governor, COVID-19 has reminded all stakeholders to be proactive in upgrading medical facilities, improving manpower, and also working ahead to develop preventive and curative capacity for infectious diseases.

“It is a known fact that Plateau state is endowed with herbal and medicinal products that could be harnessed towards building our capacity to withstand the threat of diseases such as the Coronavirus if and when they spring up” Lalong said adding that “to prevent panic and desperation, government has decided to look inwards to find a solution to the pandemic.