No Presidential broadcast today – Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has debunked reports that President Muhammadu Buhari will be addressing Nigerians today (Monday).

Mr. Adesina stated this on his Twitter handle, following the first phase of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown. Adesina said there will be no presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today, stressing that none was planned.

He added that the Presidential Task Force will, during its daily briefing, bring the nation to speed on the next steps to follow. “No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today.

“None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps”.