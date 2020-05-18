PHOTO: Buhari holds virtual meeting with Governors, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday held a virtual meeting with representatives of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and some government officials.

The meeting had in attendance the NGF Chairman, Kayode Fayemi, as well as Governors Simon Lalong of Plateau, and Sokoto’s Aminu Tambuwal. Other governors at the meeting include David Umahi (Ebonyi), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Babagana Zulum (Borno), and Mohammed Abubakar (Jigawa).

President Buhari presided over the meeting from the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital. In the chamber with him was his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, as well as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, also attended the meeting. This meeting comes as the Federal Government is expected to review the two weeks of ease of the COVID-19 lockdown and possibly adjust its strategies to curb the spread of the disease.