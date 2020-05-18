Plateau state records first death of COVID-19 as Governor relaxes lock down

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has reduced the state lock down from four to three to enable citizen’s reposition and restock themselves. Governor Lalong disclosed this Sunday while addressing the press on the effects of COVID-19 in the Said at today, we have successfully treated and discharged 10 infected persons including the index case who have all been reunited with their families.

The other 22 infected persons are still undergoing treatment and in stable condition. Sadly, one suspect whose sample was taken died yesterday before his result was returned positive, we have continued to quarantine suspected persons that come in from other States at our designated facilities to ascertain their status over the mandatory period of 14 days. As at today, we have 255 persons in our various quarantine centres.

The Governor Said at this point, I must appreciate the support and cooperation that most citizens have demonstrated during this trying moment. The level of compliance has been appreciative, despite the inconveniences that this pandemic has exposed us all and however, the major challenge we have continued to face is the breaches at our state boundaries where people continue to violate the closure order through compromise or resort to illegal routes.

This has exposed the State to more dangers of COVID-19, as virtually all the cases we have recorded, originated from other states and were imported by people who defied our directives and entered the State at all costs. This is indeed sad and during my visit to our State boundaries at Forest- Hawan Kibo; Ganawuri-Manchok; and Jingre-Saminaka, I again warned that those compromising our collective security will not be allowed to prevail as Government was more than ever determined to put an end to the flagrant disregard for directives.