Premier League’s Project Restart set to move a step closer

Premier League clubs hope to give their players the go-ahead to return to training in small groups this week. But there is a growing feeling the intended 12 June date for matches to start again will need to be pushed back.

A vote is due to take place on training and medical protocols when the 20 top-flight clubs hold their next meeting on Monday morning. If passed, players would be able to train in groups of five from Tuesday.

That would be on condition that they observe social distancing rules and adhere to a series of strict criteria, which include getting changed at home and driving to training grounds on their own.

At least 14 of the 20 clubs must agree that safety protocols are sufficient for the plan to be approved.