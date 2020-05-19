Coronavirus: Trump gives WHO ultimatum over Covid-19 handling

By
Core TV News
-
0
2
US President Donald Trump addresses the Nation from the Oval Office about the widening novel coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Washington, DC on March 11, 2020. - President Donald Trump will makes a primetime address on the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, his latest attempt to counter criticism of his response to the growing health and economic fallout from the pandemic. (Photo by Doug Mills / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) threatening to pull US funding permanently over Covid-19. The letter outlines a 30-day deadline for the body to commit to “substantive improvements” or risk losing millions and US membership altogether.

Addressed to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, it criticises stages of the body’s response since December. Earlier on Monday, Mr Trump called the UN’s health body a “puppet of China”. The president, who faces re-election this year and has himself been criticised for his handling of the pandemic, has blamed China for trying to cover up the outbreak and has accused the WHO of failing to hold Beijing to account.

China has repeatedly denied the allegations. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Mr Trump was trying to mislead the public, smear China and “shift the blame for [the US’s] own incompetent response”.

The US has more than 1.5 million of the world’s 4.8 million confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, with more than 90,000 deaths.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here