COVID-19: Reps invites Ministers Health, Finance over nonpayment of salaries

The House of Representatives has invited the Minister of Health and Finance to appear before the House to give reasons why salaries of health workers in the FCT are yet to be paid from January till date.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the Chairman of the House Committee on Health care services on the need to ensure the protection of health care personnel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawmaker is asking the house to wade into the lingering crisis, recognizing the role of health workers in the fight against the coronavirus. Also in another development the House of Representatives is set to investigate the where-about of the 15 Chinese doctors who arrived Nigeria in April, 2020.

In a motion by Representative Dachung Bagos, the lawmaker said since their arrival no word has been heard of the said doctors hence the need for the house to investigate.