Infectious Disease Bill: Reps commence investigation of alleged 10m dollars bribe

The House of Representatives has commenced an investigative hearing into allegations that its leadership was offered a ten million dollar bribe for the speedy passage of the contentious Control of Infectious Diseases (CID) bill.

On May 5, 2020, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), had alleged that the sum of ten million dollars was given by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to members of the House of Representatives to speedily pass the controversial CID bill as against the wishes of majority of Nigerians.

Gathered in this hall for the investigative hearing are representatives of some media outfits and legal Representatives of firms. The most contentious clause Control of Infectious Diseases (CID) draft bill is the compulsory vaccination of Nigerians, and religious bodies and Civil Rights Organizations believe the bill will infringe on the rights of citizens.

Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Henry Nwawuba, assures that the committee will do all within its powers to investigate the matter leaving no stone unturned.

Before the commencement of the hearing there was a misunderstanding between the representative of the CUPP and the lawmakers, as they frowned at the submission of letter by the counsel to the CUPP on a day the hearing is holding.