Minister inaugurates post-Covid-19 Committee for Creative Industry

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has call on all members of the Creative Industry post-Covid-19 Initiatives Committee to support the committee in the interest of the industry. The minister stated this in Abuja on Tuesday when he performed the virtual inauguration of the Committee.

According to Lai Mohammed, “The Committee’s membership, as announced two weeks ago, has now been expanded to include as many sectors as possible. This is to ensure a fair representation. ”However, while the committee cannot accommodate all members of the industry, it is certain that all members will benefit from its work.

“I therefore want to implore the entire industry to support this committee. This is no time for division. All hands must be on deck so the industry can rebound. He further described the Creative Industry as a very critical sector of the nation’s economy and a major plank of the economic diversification policy of this administration.

He also said that in view of the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the Creative Industry, it has become imperative to have a collective and government-supported approach in dealing with the immediate, short and long term economic stimulus and initiatives for the industry, in order to mitigate the effect of the pandemic on the sector.