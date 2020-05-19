Ramadan: Plateau Assembly deputy speaker sue for peace during breaking of fast

Deputy Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly and member representing Dengi Constituency, Rt Hon Saleh Shehu Yipmong has called for peace, unity and religious tolerance among Stakeholders. The Deputy Speaker stated this today while hosting Kanam Local Government Council stakeholders for Iftar / breaking of fast at his residence in Jos.

The Lawmaker while applauding the people for attending the Iftar and also acknowledged these who couldn’t make it due to some engagements said the need for tolerance among the people of Kanam is important and expedient, saying the aim of this gathering is to foster harmonious relationship among stakeholders irrespective of religious and political affiliation.

Looking at those importance of the Iftar which is a time to show love and foster unity among us, by this action of eating together and sharing together is a clear demonstration that the Almighty message of love is been adhered to by his followers.

The Deputy Speaker called on Kanam sons and daughters to join hands together to build. The gathering consist of people from different political party, tribe and religion, the member says that such type of gathering during this period is symbolic to the people of Kanam as people always gather together during the Ramadan period to eat and dine together.