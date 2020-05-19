Senate seeks establishment of Food Reserve Agency to avoid emergency crisis

The Senate on Tuesday commenced legislative work on a critical bill to ensure food security for Nigerians with the establishment of the Food Reserve Agency to avert any form of emergency food crises in the future. The bill which scaled second reading on the floor during plenary was sponsored by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

While underscoring the importance of the diversification of the Nigerian economy, Senator Adamu called for enabling laws to address the problem of food insecurity. According to him, the Food Reserve Agency when established will be responsible for storing food grains and other food commodities for strategic purposes.

The lawmaker said, “Agriculture plays a pivotal role in the development and growth of every nation. Any country seeking to diversify its economy, alleviate poverty, create jobs, and ensure food security should prioritise agriculture. “Nigeria recognising the important role agriculture plays has made efforts to place the sector at the fore by introducing different intervention programmes and policies backed by enabling laws.”

“A further step to be taken to ensure food security in our country at all times is to formulate enabling laws that will address food insecurity,” Senator Adamu added.