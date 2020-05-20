BREAKING: Fire guts NIPOST headquarters in Abuja

The headquarters of the Nigerian Postal Service has been gutted by fire. The fire incident, which happened on Wednesday, affected the Staff Posting Unit at the NIPOST’s building.

The Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Ismail Adewusi, confirmed the incident. He assured Nigerians that the fire outbreak would not affect NIPOST’s operations.

He said, “No cause for alarm over the fire that touched our Office of (Staff) Posting under the Personnel Unit. No damage to any vital document was recorded.

“It has also caused no disruption to any of our operations. We thank men of the Federal Fire Service who responded promptly and put the fire under control.”