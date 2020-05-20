Curfew: Lagos NMA directs Doctors, Health workers to stay at home from 6pm today

The Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association has directed its members to sit at home from 6pm today, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. This follows the conflicting order restricting the movement of essential workers amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Dr. Saliu Oseni and the Secretary of the association, Dr. Moronkola Ramon, the NMA deplored the comment of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos state to the effect that essential workers, including doctors and other health workers, are not exempted from the restriction.

“We have observed that despite the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, which was clear on the exemption of essential workers including doctors and other health workers from the ongoing lockdown movement restriction.

“The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, has been issuing conflicting directives on social and mainstream media to effect that essential workers including doctors and other health workers are not exempted.

The association revealed that the confusion has led to the harassment and intimidation of its members and other health workers, including stopping an ambulance from conveying a patient from getting to its destination.