FEC Meeting: FG approves N610 million for Plateau State University Bokkos

The Federal Executive Council has approved N610 million for the construction of a faculty of health services at the Plateau State University, Bokkos, Plateau State. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed disclosed this at the end of Wednesday’s virtual Federal Executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He explains that the Minister of Education had presented a memo seeking approval of council for the award of contract for the construction, equipping and furnishing of a faculty of Health Sciences in Plateau State University, Bokkos and the award is at the cost of N610, 355, 221.82 with a completion period of 52 weeks.

Also, a procurement of furniture and equipment was awarded at N114, 357, 600 and completion period is 12 weeks. In a similar development, the council also approved the sum of N623.7 million for the procurement of computers and printers for zonal and area commands of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed revealed that the Minister of Finance had presented a memo for the award of contract for 1,200 units of coloured printers and desktop computers for human resources and accounting management systems across zones and area commands of the Nigeria Custom Service, which was approved.