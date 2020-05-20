Nigeria records 226 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now 6,401

Nigeria has recorded 226 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 6,401. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this late on Tuesday.

According to the agency, of the 226 new cases, 131 are in Lagos, 25 are in Ogun, while 15 are in Plateau state. Other states that have recorded new cases include Edo with 11 cases, Kaduna with seven, Oyo with six, the FCT and Adamawa with five each, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Borno with four each, Nasarawa with three cases, Bauchi and Gombe with two each and one each in Enugu and Bayelsa states.

A total of 1,734 persons have, however, recovered from the virus while the death toll now stands at 192. Meanwhile, Lagos has remained the epicenter of the virus with a total of 2,755 cases and closely followed by Kano and the FCT with 842 and 427 cases respectively.

Although the number of cases continues to rise with community transmissions, Lagos State, in particular, has recorded some wins in the fight against the pandemic. So far, a total of 623 patients have been discharged from isolation centers across the state. On Tuesday alone, nine persons were discharged.

In addition to the recoveries and discharges, some pregnant patients have also successfully given birth to their babies.