Roberto Martinez extends Belgium deal to 2022 World Cup

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez says he wants to leave “a beautiful legacy” after extending his contract until after the 2022 World Cup. The Spaniard, 46, took over in 2016 and his existing deal was set to run out this summer after Euro 2020.

The tournament has been moved to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the next World Cup taking place in Qatar in November and December 2022. “I am very happy because this is a very ambitious project, said Martinez. “I feel everything is in place to work towards a beautiful legacy in Belgian football.”

Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia under former Everton, Swansea and Wigan manager Martinez. The Red Devils are top of the current Fifa world rankings and won all 10 of their games in qualifying for Euro 2020.

They have been drawn in Group B for the tournament alongside Denmark, Finland and Russia. “The postponement of the Euros brings a completely different situation,” added Martinez.