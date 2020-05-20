UPDATED: IGP rescinds order on movement of essential workers

The Inspector-General of Police has rescinded an order restricting the movement of essential workers amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier on Tuesday, it had been reported on how essential workers were restricted from moving within Lagos at the beginning of the 8 pm curfew imposed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to security officials enforcing the order, health workers and journalists could not be allowed to move around after 8pm.

However, in a statement late Tuesday, IGP Mohammed Adamu said essential workers can now go about their essential duties.