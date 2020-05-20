What Chinese experts came to do in Nigeria – Interior Minister reveals

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola on Tuesday revealed the mission and activities so far carried out by 15 Chinese experts who came into Nigeria to support the fight against COVID-19.

Aregbesola while responding to journalists at Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 said the experts are in Nigeria on the bill of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to assist in building and equipping isolation centres.

“Indeed 15 Chinese nationals came into Nigeria on 8th of April. They are here on the bill of the CCECC, a Chinese company doing some works for us in Nigeria in conjunction with some Nigerian companies they agreed to support us in the effort to respond to the pandemic.

“At Idu isolation centre in Abuja, they participated in retrofitting and equipping the isolation centre. They equally worked on the Dome project that was handled by the NNPC Construction in conjunction with ThisDay.

“So, those are the locations in which they came to work. Both in retrofitting the Iju facility and installing critical essential medical equipment,” the Minister explained.