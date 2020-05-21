Court grants bail to Chinese Nationals accused of bribing EFCC

A High Court in Sokoto State has granted bail to two Chinese citizens accused of bribing an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice Muhammad Saidu Sifawa who is also the Chief Judge of Sokoto State granted the accused person bail saying the respondents have not been able to dislodge the presumption of innocence of the accused.

The term of the bail demands the accused to submit a sum of N5million each and two surety in like sum, one of which must be resident in Sokoto and have a landed property that has a certificate of occupancy.

He also asked the accused persons to submit their international passport with the Chief Registrar of the court while demanding them to undertake that they would not travel out of the country throughout the duration of the trial.

The suspects were arrested last week for offering the sum of N100million bribe to the Zonal Head of the anti-graft agency in Sokoto State, Mr Abdullahi Lawal. They are currently facing trial on counts of conspiracy and bribery.