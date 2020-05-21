Pension Deduction: 6 Retired HOS, others drag El-Rufai to court

Retired Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries numbering about seventy two in Kaduna state have drag Governor Nasir el-Rufai to the National Industrial Court over the deduction of their pension with over seventy percent.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, a Kaduna base lawyer Barrister Sam Atung SAN, said the deduction started in March, 2020 without any prior notice, noted that they resorted to institute a case at the National Industrial Court on the ground of pension right of the plaintiffs as enshrined under Section 210 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) challenging the deduction of the plaintiffs monthly pension by the defendants.

Atung also pray for the court “to issue an order to Kaduna State Government to remit the deducted amount and continue the payment of the pension of the affected persons as enshrined in the Civil Service Law.

According to one of the plaintiffs, who is a retired Permanent Secretary Alhaji Ahmed Abdu Zaria some of affected persons have been receiving pension for the past 15 years, while some for the past ten and five years and have never witnessed such deduction until now.