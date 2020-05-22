Beware of relaxing restrictions, ensure no gathering of over 20 persons – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has asked states relaxing restrictions because of Sallah celebrations to exercise caution in doing so.

During the PTF’s brief on Thursday, Mr Mustapha urged all Nigerians to take personal responsibility during Sallah so as not to cancel the gains of the past weeks. The SGF noted that states must ensure that there are no gatherings of over 20 persons. He further asked state governments to ensure compliance to restriction guidelines and take community ownership to the grassroots.

Mr Mustapha apologised for any poor treatment meted out to all essential workers by security agents. Giving some updates on trends within the nation as regards COVID-19, Mr Mustapha said it is troubling that hydroxychloroquine is being bought in large quantities in Nigeria, he stressed that this is not a tested cure for the virus and warned against self-medication.