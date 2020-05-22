COVID-19 cases in Lagos exceed 3,000

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases confirmed so far in Lagos State has exceeded 3,000. This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

In a late-night tweet on Thursday, the agency reported 339 new cases of COVID-19 across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – one of the highest single-day figures recorded so far. Of the new infections, Lagos has 139, followed by Kano and Oyo States which reported 28 cases respectively.

Edo also has 25, Katsina – 22, Kaduna – 18, Jigawa – 14, Yobe and Plateau – 13 each, FCT – 11, Gombe – eight, Ogun – five, Bauchi – four, Nasarawa – four, Delta – three, Ondo – two, as well as Rivers and Adamawa – one case each.

This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 7,016 with 3,093 infections reported in Lagos, representing 44 per cent of the total figure.