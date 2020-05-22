Nigeria records 339 new cases of COVID-19, total infections exceed 7,000

Nigeria reported 339 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its total infections to 7,016. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, in a tweet via its official handle, confirmed the new figures.

According to the health agency, Lagos reported 139 new cases, Kano had 28, Oyo 28, Edo 25, and Katsina 22. Other states with new cases include Kaduna with 18, Jigawa with 14, Yobe and Plateau with 13 cases each, the FCT with 11, eight in Gombe, five in Ogun, four in Bauchi and Nasarawa each, three in Delta, two in Ondo, and one each in Rivers and Adamawa.

NCDC also reported the discharge of 67 patients, bringing the number of successfully treated cases to 1,907. However, deaths also increased by 11, taking the country’s death toll from the virus to 211. Earlier on Thursday, the Presidential Task Force on the virus asked states relaxing coronavirus restrictions because of Sallah celebrations to exercise caution.

Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, also urged all Nigerians to take personal responsibility during the festivities in order not to cancel the gains of the past weeks.