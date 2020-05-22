Plateau Security: Lalong inaugurates Community Policing Advisory Committee

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has inaugurated the State Community Policing Advisory Committee as part of the efforts to tackle crime through a bottom-top approach. The Committee which was set up by the Federal Government through the Inspector General of Police is to begin the process of implementing Community Policing in the State.

While inaugurating the Committee, Governor Simon Lalong said Plateau State has longed for the implementation of the Community Policing initiative in order to fight crime and criminality. He said “this is a welcome development for us as a State because we have since realised that the best way to guarantee the security of our people is by embracing a bottom up approach which emphasizes early warning, intelligence gathering and crime prevention.

With a grassroots and people driven approach such as Community Policing, we are more likely to identify and fish out criminals, thereby saving the citizens from the agony associated with loss of lives and properties”. The Committee has CP Edward Egbuka, Plateau State Commissioner of Police as Chairman and His Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, Gbong Gwom Jos & Chairman, Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs – co-Chairman.

The Governor charged the Committee which is the highest custodian of Community Policing in the State to be focused and resolute in carrying out this assignment by shunning every distraction that could arise from religious, ethnic or political pressures. Lalong said the Government and people of Plateau State will also be looking up to the Committee to act in the best interest of peace and security of all.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lawal Shehu said the concept of Community Policing is to ensure that the people are involved in security affairs with more emphasis on intelligence and information gathering.