Eid al-Fitr Celebration: Jandor salutes Lagosians, State APC Leadership

The Team Jandor Lead Visioner, Mr. Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, has felicitated with Muslims as they celebrate the successful completion of Ramadan fasting. Jandor, who is also the Grand Patron of Ibile-Eko Forum congratulates all peace loving people across the world most especially his fellow Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

In a letter he personally signed and sent to APC state Excos alongside the 57 LGA and 377 Ward Chairmen in Lagos state Jandor said: “On behalf of the over 3,000 Team Jandor Volunteers across all 57 Local Councils in Lagos, who have so far helped to transform over 10,000 lives and commission over 2,000 projects in just a little over 2 years, I congratulate and facilitate with you on this Special Occasion of Eid al-Fitri”.

Jandor said he recognizes and appreciates their selfless sacrifices to the cause of the party. “May Almighty Allah reward you for all your good deeds and shower your life with success and prosperity”.