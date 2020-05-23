Eid-el-Fitr Celebration: Lalong charges Muslims on prayers for Plateau, Nigeria

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong, has rejoiced with Muslims as they mark another Eid-el-Fitr under unusual conditions occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lalong who congratulated them for successfully undertaking and concluding the Ramadan fast – thereby fulfilling a very significant injunction of the Islamic Faith, said the period calls for solemn celebrations. He said “While this year’s Eid-el-Fitr may be celebrated in solemnity and privacy of your homes, the occasion nonetheless presents the opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to reflect on the spiritual benefits accruing from their fasting and prayers, and apply it to their lifestyle for a better society where there is love, peace and tranquility”.

Governor Lalong said the challenges of COVID-19 will remain with us for a long time to come and that is where we shall need lifestyles that are commensurate with the teachings of our faiths as people and Governments work together to assist one another to build a better society. He appealed to Muslims to continue to cooperate with Government by observing all regulations put in place to curb the spread of Corona Virus by observing social distancing, use of face masks, constantly washing hands and applying sanitizers, avoiding large gatherings and staying at home – particularly now that Plateau State is witnessing community transmission in some areas.

The Governor also enjoined Muslims to reach out to less privileged members of the society and people of other faiths as a way of enhancing bonds of friendship and brotherhood that promotes tolerance, peace and solidarity.