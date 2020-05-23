Eid-el-Fitr: Keep your spirits up in spite of COVID-19, Buhari tells Muslims

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Muslims to keep their spirits up in spite of the COVID-19. According to him, the pandemic caught the world off guard and has dampened what would otherwise have been a time of celebration for the Muslim faithful who are marking the end of the Ramadan fasting period.

He said this in his Sallah message on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr on Saturday, noting that “the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the people’s spiritual, social and economic lives.”

According to the President, “this year’s fasting period was particularly challenging for Muslims because they had to forgo many important aspects of their daily worship, including the routine congregations for prayer and the recitation and interpretation of the Holy Qur’an as well as travelling for the lesser pilgrimage to Makkah.”

He, however, noted that while it was not easy to give up many of these important duties and activities, it became imperative to do so in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.