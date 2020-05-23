Jandor condoles with Iba Council Boss, Ibile Eko Principal Coordinator over Oniba’s demise

The Grand Patron of Ibile-Eko Forum, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has commiserated with Lagosians, most especially the Awori descendants of Iba Kingdom over the demise of His Royal Majesty, Oba Goriola Oseni, the Oniba-Ekun of Iba Kingdom.

In a condolence message to the People of Iba Kingdom, Jandor described the Late Oniba-Ekun as ‘fearless, resourceful and a purposeful Awori King’ who fought for the course of Aworians throughout his reign as the Ruler of Iba Kingdom. Taking note of the significance of the period of his demise according to Islamic Belief, Jandor also prayed that Almighty Allah comfort his family, the kingdom and Awori-land at large.

“Losing one of the greatest king in Awori-land is a rude shock but as Muslims, we found comfort in the fact that the gate of Aljana is open in this holy month of Ramadan and the best place is reserved for our dearest royal father. “While I urge you to accept my deepest heartfelt condolences as your father and the king of Iba Kingdom join his ancestors, it is very painful, yet, he played his role and history will be kind to him.

“Oba Goriola Oseni was truly a lion that roars to ensure that the rights of Aworians is given the best consideration. We will surely miss him. “May Almighty Allah, Subuhana Watahala, grant him Aljana Fridaus”, he said.