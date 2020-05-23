President Buhari appoints Professor Godswill Obioma as Registrar of NECO

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Godswill Obioma as Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council.

A letter dated 15th May, 2020 with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 and signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from 14th May, 2020.

Prof. Godswill Obioma is a Professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation, born on 12th December 1953 and hails from Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Registrar on Friday, 22nd May, 2020 formally took over the affairs of the Council from the former Acting Registrar, Abubakar Gana at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna, Niger state.

Prof. Obioma was a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council.