Alleged Fraud: Reps to probe interim Management of NDDC over N40bn

The House of Representatives says it will go ahead with its investigation into the forty billion naira spent by the interim management committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC. The Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, Representative Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is concerned with allegations that emergency projects worth trillions of naira were awarded to the Chairman.

Both chambers of the National Assembly had moved in favour of a motion to probe the alleged mismanagement of N40 billion fraud by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. The probe is aimed at cleaning up the system and saving the people of the Niger Delta from abject poverty. But the interim management in its defence at the weekend had accused the House of witch hunting the commission, alleging that there were demands that the contracts be awarded to the lawmakers.

Addressing these weighty allegations on Tuesday, the Chairman of the committee is challenging the IMC of the NDDC to come out with documents to prove their case. The lawmakers have also responded to accusations that the National Assembly is sitting on the 2020 budget of the Commission. Rather, the legislators argue that the Commissions estimates were submitted 14 months late, contravening the provisions of the NDDC act.

The House is also denying allegations that the 2020 budget was inflated, as they noted that the parliament approved monies for a forensic audit, a job that should have been carried out by the IMC led management. As the controversy continues, the House has written to relevant agencies to furnish it with documents in the interest of the nation.