COVID-19: Again, Kaduna extends lockdown for another two weeks

The Kaduna State Government has extended the lockdown imposed on the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus for another two weeks, starting from June 1, 2020.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, made the announcement in a broadcast to residents on Tuesday. Balarabe also noted that the two-day lockdown relaxation window remains Wednesdays and Thursdays but from June 1, the relaxation window will be extended to three days, to include Tuesdays.

The government had imposed its quarantine orders on the state for one month starting from March 26 andat the expiration on April 26, it was extended to May 26.