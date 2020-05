An Edo State governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has arrived at the party’s National Secretariat to obtain his expression of interest and nomination forms.

The aspirant arrived at the complex about 11:56 am with many of his supporters and was received by some of the party’s national officers including the APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta.

Details later…