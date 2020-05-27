Premier League clubs agree to resume contact training

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to resume contact training as ‘Project Restart’ moves to phase two. Players will be able to “train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising unnecessary close contact,” a statement said.

Discussions continue on plans to resume the season when “conditions allow”, it added. Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week for coronavirus.

So far eight people have tested positive after 1,744 tests across the league. The third round of results is expected to be released on Wednesday.

The decision to return to contact training was agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the Professional Football Association (PFA), the League Managers Association (LMA) and the government.