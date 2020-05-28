Blackburn’s Elliott Bennett & two Fulham players among coronavirus positive tests

Blackburn captain Elliott Bennett and two unnamed Fulham players have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing in the Championship. Rovers said midfielder Bennett, 31, was “asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects”.

Across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 1,030 players and staff were tested, with three positive results returned. Two people at Hull were confirmed to have the virus on Sunday after the previous round of testing.

Championship clubs were allowed to return to non-contact training on Monday – the first step towards the potential resumption of the season. Both Fulham players will remain unnamed because of medical confidentiality, and are self-isolating in line with English Football League and government guidance.

Blackburn said, providing he develops no symptoms, Bennett will return to training on Friday, 5 June.