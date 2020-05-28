COVID-19 Lockdown: NUT donates palliative to Kaduna state

Kaduna state wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has donated food items worth over six million five hundred thousand naira to Kaduna State Government as part of its contributions to ease the hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic lockdown on the citizens.

Presenting the items to the state government, the state chairman of the Teachers Union said the gesture is part of union’s cooperate social responsibility especially in this trying time of COVID-19. He said the items which comprises food items and vegetable oil is to be distributed to the public through the state COVID-19 relief committee.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government acting secretary of the Kaduna state COVID-19 relief materials committee Tamar Nandul appreciated the gesture, describing it as a great donation that will go a long way is putting smiles on the faces of the aged, vulnerable and the poor.

According to her, the committee is working tirelessly to ensure all donated items get to the needy. The Kaduna NUT Chairman was accompanied by the state executive members of the union.