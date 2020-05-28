Hong Kong: US and allies defend ‘bastion of freedom’

The US, UK, Australia and Canada have issued fresh condemnation of Beijing’s new security law for Hong Kong, which they say has “flourished as a bastion of freedom”.

They say the international community has a “significant and long-standing stake” in its prosperity and stability. China’s move to impose the new law during a global pandemic risked undermining trust in governments and international co-operation, they said.

China has rejected foreign criticism. The law – approved by China’s parliament on Thursday – has already sparked a new wave of anti-mainland protest in Hong Kong.