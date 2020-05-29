Democracy Day: Governor Simon Lalong marks 5 Years in office, matters arising

As Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong marks 5 years in office and one year of his second term as Governor, Core TV News X-ray’s his achievements and developmental strides in office. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State was elected governor for a second term in office after defeating his closest rival Jeremiah Useni of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2019 Governorship election.

Governor Lalong pledged his administration would consolidate on its gains and achievements in the past four years, and also review and fine-tune some of its policy thrust into a “new normal and more result-oriented”.

Governor Lalong after his swearing in for his second term in his inaugural speech said that his determination is to move the state away from the civil service perception, through the creation of many economic opportunities that are only found in an industrialised and entrepreneurial environment. He said the idea was to use the development plan to empower the people.

Lalong said he hoped to consolidate on the gains and achievements, in the light of increasing demands and development priorities amidst resource challenges. The governor further pledged to finish uncompleted projects initiated by his predecessors and to complete the good works he started in his first tenure. He said that his policies and programmes of the rescue team, phase 2” with focus on a three-point policy thrust framework.