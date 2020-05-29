Gbajabiamila congratulates Sanwo-Olu for marking one year in office

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, for marking one year in office. Gbajabiamila said Sanwo-Olu has brought a new definition to good governance in Lagos State since his assumption of office one year ago. The Speaker said Lagos could not have been luckier to have a person of Sanwo-Olu’s standing as governor.

In a message he personally signed, Gbajabiamila said: “In just a year, your feats in all facets in the lives of Lagosians have shown that we made a wise choice in electing you as the governor of the state. “Your determination to reposition our dear state and make it a reference point can be seen through a rejuvenated healthcare delivery system, reinvigorated education system, safety and well-being of all Lagosians with massive support for security agencies, a growing economy, and a diversified transportation system.

“In the last one year, our Lagos has become a huge construction site with works going on in every part of the state covering all sectors of its economy. The social well-being of Lagosians has always been a priority, which was the reason behind the quality and innovative leadership you provide to address the raging COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“As you mark one year of assumption of office, it is my firm belief that Lagos State is yet to see the best of you. “I pray for more God’s guidance and protection as you steer the affairs of Lagos State through another productive year,” Gbajabiamila said.