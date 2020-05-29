Premier League: Liverpool could seal title at neutral venue with six fixtures set to move

The game in which Liverpool could secure the Premier League title could be held at a neutral venue, says the national lead for football policing.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts says up to six matches could be moved at the request of local police forces. They include the Merseyside derby as well as Manchester City v Liverpool.

Roberts said discussions with the Premier League had been “positive” with a “shared focus on the priority of public health”.

The Premier League is set to restart on 17 June, subject to government approval.