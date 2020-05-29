Sokoto Attack: Buhari commiserates with victims, directs fierce military operation

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with families who lost loved ones in an attack by bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government, Sokoto State, praying for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries.

“As the world and Nigeria battle Coronavirus pandemic, it is tragic and unfortunate that bandits have remained active in parts of the country, killing innocent people and throwing families into despair. “We will not abandon you to your fate because we are determined to bring these mass murderers to their knees and crush them totally.’’

The President noted that a major military operation code named “Operation Accord” has been launched by the military, targeting the bandits that have been tormenting North-West and North Central states.

“This operation will be a full time and sustained military offensive that is intended to deny the bandits any breathing space to reorganize and regroup.’’