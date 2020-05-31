COVID-19: 268 Nigerians return home from China

Two-hundred and sixty-eight Nigerians have returned to the country from China. They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, all the returnees will be put on the 14-day quarantine stipulated by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC). The repatriation comes days after Onyeama announced that the ministry is developing new guidelines for citizens seeking to be evacuated.

He explained that part of the new guidelines would require that intending evacuees must do a compulsory test for the COVID-19 at least five days to their departure.

Meanwhile, the minister had also that two flights from the United Kingdom will be coming into Nigeria to evacuate British citizens in the country.