Mauro Icardi: Argentine striker secures permanent switch from Inter Milan to PSG

French champions Paris St-Germain have signed striker Mauro Icardi for 60m euros (£54m) from Inter Milan. The 27-year-old Argentina international joined PSG in September on a season-long loan with a buy-out option. The new deal means he will be at the French side until June 2024.

Icardi scored 20 goals in 31 matches in all competitions before the French season was officially ended on 30 April with 10 games remaining because of the coronavirus pandemic. He has been competing for a place in the side with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, PSG’s all-time top scorer, whose contract expires on 30 June.

A statement from Inter said: “FC Internazionale Milano announces the transfer of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain FC: the striker, born in 1993, has permanently moved to the French club. “The club thanks the player for the six seasons he spent with us and wishes him the best for his future professional career.”