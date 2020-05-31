President Buhari loses nephew, Ibrahim Dauda

President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Ibrahim Dauda, is dead. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He revealed that Dauda died after a prolonged illness in Daura, the President’s hometown in Katsina State. In a condolence message, President Buhari said the death of his nephew has robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

“I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The President prayed that God would forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his noble deeds with paradise. Dauda is survived by a number of children, including Dauda Ibrahim who is a Chief Administrative Officer at the State House in Abuja.