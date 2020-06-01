[BREAKING] Edo polls: APC govs arrive National Secretariat

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have arrived the party’s National Secretariat to hold talks with the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee to broker truce between Oshiomhole and his political godson and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

Governors already at the National Executive Committee meeting hall are governors of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Plateau, Simon Lalong; Kano, Umar Ganduje; Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and Gombe, Muhammed Inuwa.

