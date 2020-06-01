Infected Lagos House staff recover from COVID-19

All the 10 staff members of the Lagos State Government House who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered from the disease. The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this to reporters on Sunday at the State House in Marina, Lagos. He noted that the officials were discharged from the treatment centres in the state after they tested negative to the disease and have returned to their beats.

Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the disclosure of their present COVID-19 status was necessary to further promote transparency in the reporting and management of coronavirus cases by the state government. He also called on banks and markets in the state to strictly enforce orderliness in their premises and ensure social distancing as much as possible.

The governor directed that elderly people must be given the priority to transact their businesses in banks and markets between 9am and 10:30am, and other younger customers should be allowed thereafter.

He, therefore, asked the residents not to take the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown for granted, saying everyone residing in the state must collectively take responsibility for public health safety.