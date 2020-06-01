Lawmaker hails appointment of Obioma as NECO Registrar

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity of House of Representatives, Representative Benjamin Kalu, has described the appointment of Prof. Godswill Obioma as Registrar of the National Examinations Council, NECO, by President Muhammadu Buhari as the right fit for the examination body.

In statement by Rep. Kalu, he expressing support to Buhari over the appointment, and noted that this came at a time NECO was confronted with several challenges trying to undermine its operations such as regaining its integrity, solving infrastructural and technological deficits among others. The lawmaker expressed confidence that Prof. Obioma’s breadth of experience, wealth of academic achievements, as well as far-reaching contributions to education policy reforms at national and global levels distinguished him for the position, describing him as a square peg in a square hole.

“A distinguished product of Abia State, Prof. Obioma has spearheaded a number of policy reforms and institutional changes in Nigeria’s educational curriculum including; the 9-year Basic Education Curriculum, the Senior Secondary Education Curriculum, the 34 Senior Secondary Entrepreneur/Trade subjects, the 2014 Edition of the National Policy on Education, among others. He has served as the Chairman of Nigeria Education Roadmap of the Federal Ministry of Education and Executive Secretary, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council.

“Internationally, he has consulted for UNESCO, UNDP, WORLD BANK, DFID and UNICEF, having served in various delegate and leadership roles including President of UNESCO International Bureau of Education (IBE); Member, International Experts Meeting on Key Curricular and Learning Issues in the Post 2015 Education and Development Agenda held in Geneva; and Member Nigerian Delegation to the adoption of the SDG in Education in 2014 in Nakoya Japan,” he said.