Gbajabiamila mourns Sen. Munir Muse

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has described the passing away of Sen. Munir Muse as sad and painful. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said Sen. Muse gave his best in terms of representing the yearnings and aspirations of his people when he served in the Senate.

Sen. Munir Muse, who was in the red chamber from 2007 to 2011, represented Lagos Central Senatorial District, where Speaker Gbajabiamila comes from. According to him, the late Senator was a perfect and easygoing gentleman and would be missed by all Lagosians, especially those from his immediate senatorial district. “On this day, I join millions of Lagosians to mourn a very distinguished man, who served his people with uttermost dedication and commitment. He was a perfect gentleman and silent achiever.

“As a politician myself, I learnt from his wealth of experience. I remember our public engagement at Eko Club, Surulere in 2018 where he encouraged me not to renege on the pursuit for the speakership seat in the interest of the country, A lot of people may have hoped to continue learning from him, but God Almighty has taken him away”, he stated.

Gbajabiamila also recalled with nostalgia how the late senator made remarkable achievements when he served as the chairman of Apapa Local Government before his election to the Senate in 2007.